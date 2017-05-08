Tom Brady, Gisele Have Habit Of Surprising Each Other With Puppies

Share this:

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, apparently have a problem that most people would love to have.

That’s right, all is not perfect for the New England Patriots quarterback, as he and his wife have a habit of surprising each other with puppies.

Gisele went on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday night and discussed the family’s dogs. She also told the story of how she “got even” with the five-time Super Bowl winner by adopting their newest dog, Fluffy.

“I told my husband, I’m like, ‘Look, there’s a puppy coming tomorrow,'” Gisele told Fallon. “He was like, ‘What do you mean?'”

Gisele brought Fluffy home without asking Brady after he adopted the family’s beloved beagle, Scooby Doo.

“He says, ‘I always wanted a beagle and nobody wanted him, so I brought him home,'” Gisele told Fallon of Scooby Doo. “He’s done it to me, so it’s even.”

This seems like a pretty good problem to have.

