Uber Freight Officially Launches, Matches Truckers With Loads To Haul

Since Uber came around, public transportation hasn’t been the same. Now, it’s the trucking industry’s turn.

The technology company officially introduced Uber Freight on Thursday, a service it says will pair trucking companies, including independent drivers, with loads that need hauling. Like the ride-hailing service, Uber Freight will be available via an app, although it’s one that’s probably a lot different than the one you’re used to.

On the surface, Uber Freight seems like a pretty great thing. Truckers often have to wait long periods of time both to get contracts and to get paid, so streamlining both of those areas is something that could be beneficial to everyone involved.

However, Uber isn’t necessarily the most trustworthy company at this point, so the jury still is out on its newest endeavor.