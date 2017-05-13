UFC 211 Stipe Miocic Vs. Junior Dos Santos Live: Results, Highlights, Analysis

Share this:

Tweet







Fight fans at Dallas’ American Airlines Arena are in for quite the treat Saturday night.

Not only will they see heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defend his title against Junior dos Santos in the UFC 211 main event, but they’ll also witness a second title fight when women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk faces Jessica Andrade.

Oh, and that’s not all. Big names will be featured throughout the main card, as Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal, Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez and Krzysztof Jotko vs. David Branch also will air during the pay-per-view. And former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who lost his title to Conor McGregor at UFC 205, couldn’t even crack the main card, so he’ll face Dustin Poirier during the FX prelims.

The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET, but fans can enjoy plenty of preliminary fights, including Alvarez vs. Poirier, in the meantime.

We will have real-time results for every UFC 211 fight, as well as round-by-round analysis for Miocic vs. dos Santos and Jedrzejczyk vs. Andrade right here on our live blog. You also can watch all the action here.

Main Card

Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade

Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal

Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez

Krzysztof Jotko vs. David Branch

FX Prelims

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

Chas Skelly vs. Jason Knight

Chase Sherman vs. Rashad Coulter

James Vick vs. Polo Reyes

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims

Jessica Aguilar vs. Cortney Casey

Gabriel Benitez vs. Enrique Barzola

Joachim Christensen vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images