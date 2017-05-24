Watch Randal Grichuk Speed Home From Second On Clayton Kershaw Wild Pitch

Share this:

When you’re facing a pitcher like Clayton Kershaw, you have to find unique ways to manufacture offense. And that’s exactly what Randal Grichuk did Tuesday night.

Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers were two outs away from a win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium with Dexter Fowler at the plate and Grichuk on second base. But when Kershaw spiked a curveball in the dirt, Grichuk took off — and he didn’t stop until the game was tied.

Tying the game in the 9th when you score from SECOND on a wild pitch. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Zcd5wzvTop — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2017

The Cardinals outfielder turned on the jets to score all the way from second base on Kershaw’s wild pitch, spoiling the Dodgers ace’s complete game shutout in the process. There wasn’t even a play at the plate, either, as Grichuk got a terrific jump and didn’t hesitate while steaming around third.

Grichuk’s efforts forced some extra baseball, but L.A. got the last laugh. In the 13th inning, Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe smacked a walk-off double to give his team a 2-1 win.

Nothing says "I'm back" like a walk-off double. 👌 pic.twitter.com/5fNqPHedZE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 24, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images