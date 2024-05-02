Patriots Draft Pick Javon Baker Continues To Put NFL On Notice

Javon Baker wasn’t too pleased to have to wait to hear his name called until the fourth round, and the Patriots draft pick still is carrying a chip on his shoulder.

New England drafted Baker with the 110th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was one of two wide receivers the Patriots selected along with Ja’Lynn Polk, who was picked 37th overall in the second round.

Baker quickly caught fans’ attention with his initial reaction to getting drafted and his explosive quote about making “people in wheelchairs stand up.” It’s fair to say the 22-year-old wants to make the 31 other franchises regret passing on him, but it seems like he wants to do a lot more than just that.

“No way in (expletive) America 10 receivers better than me,” Baker said in a video posted to Instagram. “Out of your (expletive) mind. … You ain’t gonna outwork me, though. Tell you that much. I don’t give a (expletive) how hard I’m breathing. I’m gonna go again.”

Clips of Baker’s offseason work made their way to Patriots fans, and it’s created excitement to see the UCF product get to work with Drake Maye as the potential stars of the franchise.

Baker certainly will need to back up the talk he’s been doing since he’s been drafted, and it will be a must-watch if he’s able to do so.