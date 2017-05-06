Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Belt Deep Home Run Vs. Twins

by on Fri, May 5, 2017 at 9:14PM
Andrew Benintendi only is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, but the Boston Red Sox outfielder has some pop.

The 22-year-old showed off his home run power in the third inning of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Benintendi sat on a hanging changeup from Twins starter Phil Hughes and belted a home run over the center field fence at Target Field, cutting Minnesota’s lead to 2-1.

It was Benintendi’s fourth long ball of the season, putting him one behind Hanley Ramirez for the team lead.

