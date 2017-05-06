Watch Red Sox’s Offense Explode For Eight-Run Second Inning Vs. Twins

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offensive has struggled mightily in the 2017 season, but the bats woke up and then some Saturday afternoon at Target Field.

Desperate for an offensive spark, Boston exploded for an eight-run second inning against the Minnesota Twins.

Chris Young kicked things off when he belted his first home run of the season to put the Sox on the board.

Chris Young blasts a HR to left center as the Red Sox finally score a run for Porcello..1-0 Sox pic.twitter.com/gMtz4QwISW — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 6, 2017

After Twins starter Nick Tepesch loaded the bases, Dustin Pedroia brought everybody home with a bases-clearing double.

Dustin Pedroia with a bases clearing double to put Sox up 4-0 in 2nd inning pic.twitter.com/bycZhqMUi7 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 6, 2017

Two batters later, Andrew Benintendi smacked a two-RBI double down the left field line, followed by an RBI base knock from Hanley Ramirez. The Red Sox designated hitter would then be plated thanks to a double from Mitch Moreland.

Benintendi, Hanley and Moreland continue the hit parade as Red Sox now up 8-0 thru top of 2 pic.twitter.com/RpqbP7l3Xv — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 6, 2017

The Red Sox surely are hoping this is a sign of things to come.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images