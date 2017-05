Share this:

While you were sleeping, the Nashville Predators punched a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history.

Colton Sissons scored a hat trick as the Predators downed the Anaheim Ducks, 6-3, to clinch the Western Conference Final in six games.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps a wild night in sports in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images