Justin Gaethje is preparing for the UFC lightweight title unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and it appears training is already getting a little intense.

The interim champ shared a photo of a gruesome chin gash he suffered while sparring.

According to Gaethje, he needed a few stitches after he “caught an accidental headbutt” while wrestling.

Fortunately for Gaethje, the bout against the undefeated Russian is targeted for September, so he has plenty of time to heal.

The American won the interim belt at UFC 249 in a knockout victory over Tony Ferguson.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images