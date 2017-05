Share this:

While you were sleeping, the San Antonio Spurs suffered a serious blow.

The Spurs evened up their Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets with a 121-96 victory, but lost Tony Parker in the process with an injury Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called “not good.”

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps everything you missed Wednesday night, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images