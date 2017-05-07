Yankees Vs. Cubs Live Stream: Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball Online

Share this:

Sunday Night Baseball is a matchup of two division leaders in the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs were expected to be good after winning the World Series for the first time in more than 100 years, but the Yankees surprisingly are on fire to start the season with a 19-9 record entering Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Cubs vs. Yankees online.

When: Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

