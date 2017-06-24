2017 NHL Draft Winners, Losers: Analyzing Best, Worst First-Round Picks

Share this:

The 2017 NHL Draft kicked off Friday night in Chicago with the first round, and for the second time this week, the Vegas Golden Knights once again made headlines.

The league’s newest 31st team had three first-round picks — the most ever for an expansion club. Did they use them on the right players?

Here are the notable winners and losers of the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

WINNERS

Philadelphia Flyers

Nolan Patrick was the highest-rated prospect in the 2017 draft class, according to many experts, yet the Flyers were able to select him No. 2 overall. He’s NHL-ready and could fill a top-six role as a rookie. His skill set resembles Colorado Avalanche center and former No. 1 pick Nathan MacKinnon.

The Flyers also acquired veteran winger Jori Lehtera and the No. 27 pick (Morgan Frost, C, Sault Ste. Marie) from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for center Brayden Schenn. This was a good value move by Philly.

Los Angeles Kings

Winsdor Spitfires center Gabe Vilardi falling to No. 11 must have been a huge surprise for the L.A. Kings. Vilardi was ranked No. 5 on TSN expert Bob McKenzie’s prospect rankings list, and he was among the best offensive players during the 2016-17 OHL season. He also has good size and strength at 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, and we know the Kings love to play a heavy game.

LA picks Vilardi. His skill is legitimately at the top level w big body, he also possesses good vision. Vilardi's skating is his main issue. — (((Corey Pronman))) (@coreypronman) June 24, 2017

The Kings lack the necessary high-end offensive skill to compete for a Stanley Cup, and drafting Vilardi is a good step in fixing that weakness.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights became the first expansion team to pick three times in the first round. They did very well, too, opting for great value picks at center and on the blue line.

No. 6: Cody Glass, C, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

No. 13: Nick Suzuki, C, Owen Sound (OHL)

No. 15: Erik Brannstrom, D, Sweden

LV selects Suzuki. The smartest player in the draft. He sees the ice very well as a playmaker. He's not a great skater particularly for size — (((Corey Pronman))) (@coreypronman) June 24, 2017

Vegas officially slayed the first round. Erik Brannstrom is undersized, but he's incredibly dynamic on the blueline. Big-time potential — Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) June 24, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs, led by young first-round picks Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner,made tremendous strides last season and earned a playoff berth for the first time since 2013.

Their blue line still needs work, and drafting Timothy Liljegren at No. 17 could be a huge steal.

Consensus ranks had Liljegren projected at fifth overall. He's the biggest faller and a great mid-R1 scoop for TOR. High risk, high upside. — Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey) June 24, 2017

Finland

A record six Finnish-born players were selected in the first round. The previous high was five, set in 2002.

Miro Heiskanen also made a bit of history for Finland after being taken No. 3 overall by the Dallas Stars.

Miro Heiskanen joins Aki Berg (1995) as the highest selection for a Finnish defenceman in #NHLDraft history pic.twitter.com/pvkffL85Bv — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 23, 2017

LOSERS

Vancouver Canucks

The Canuks have drafted so poorly under general Jim Benning, and fans and experts were scratching their heads after Vancouver made its selection at No. 5 overall.

Wow. #Canucks pass on Cody Glass and Gabriel Valardi at No.5 to select Swedish playmaking C Elias Petterssen. #NHLDRAFT2017 — Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) June 23, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins just one their second consecutive Stanley Cup, so life is pretty good in Pittsburgh. But the Pens’ trade to close the first round made absolutely no sense. They acquired Ryan Reaves and a second-round pick (51st overall) for the last pick in Round 1 (No. 31 overall) and forward Oskar Sundqvist.

Reaves is nothing more than an enforcer. He’s never scored more than seven goals in a single season, and his single-season career-high in points is just 13. The Penguins don’t play a heavy game. Their style is all about speed and skill. Reaves is a horrible fit for this system.

The Blues just turned Ryan Reaves into Central Scouting's top rated European skater prospect. — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) June 24, 2017

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images