2017 NHL Draft Winners, Losers: Analyzing Best, Worst First-Round Picks

The 2017 NHL Draft kicked off Friday night in Chicago with the first round, and for the second time this week, the Vegas Golden Knights once again made headlines.
The league’s newest 31st team had three first-round picks — the most ever for an expansion club. Did they use them on the right players?
Here are the notable winners and losers of the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft.
WINNERS
Philadelphia Flyers
Nolan Patrick was the highest-rated prospect in the 2017 draft class, according to many experts, yet the Flyers were able to select him No. 2 overall. He’s NHL-ready and could fill a top-six role as a rookie. His skill set resembles Colorado Avalanche center and former No. 1 pick Nathan MacKinnon.
The Flyers also acquired veteran winger Jori Lehtera and the No. 27 pick (Morgan Frost, C, Sault Ste. Marie) from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for center Brayden Schenn. This was a good value move by Philly.
Los Angeles Kings
Winsdor Spitfires center Gabe Vilardi falling to No. 11 must have been a huge surprise for the L.A. Kings. Vilardi was ranked No. 5 on TSN expert Bob McKenzie’s prospect rankings list, and he was among the best offensive players during the 2016-17 OHL season. He also has good size and strength at 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, and we know the Kings love to play a heavy game.
The Kings lack the necessary high-end offensive skill to compete for a Stanley Cup, and drafting Vilardi is a good step in fixing that weakness.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights became the first expansion team to pick three times in the first round. They did very well, too, opting for great value picks at center and on the blue line.
No. 6: Cody Glass, C, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)
No. 13: Nick Suzuki, C, Owen Sound (OHL)
No. 15: Erik Brannstrom, D, Sweden
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs, led by young first-round picks Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner,made tremendous strides last season and earned a playoff berth for the first time since 2013.
Their blue line still needs work, and drafting Timothy Liljegren at No. 17 could be a huge steal.
Finland
A record six Finnish-born players were selected in the first round. The previous high was five, set in 2002.
Miro Heiskanen also made a bit of history for Finland after being taken No. 3 overall by the Dallas Stars.
LOSERS
Vancouver Canucks
The Canuks have drafted so poorly under general Jim Benning, and fans and experts were scratching their heads after Vancouver made its selection at No. 5 overall.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins just one their second consecutive Stanley Cup, so life is pretty good in Pittsburgh. But the Pens’ trade to close the first round made absolutely no sense. They acquired Ryan Reaves and a second-round pick (51st overall) for the last pick in Round 1 (No. 31 overall) and forward Oskar Sundqvist.
Reaves is nothing more than an enforcer. He’s never scored more than seven goals in a single season, and his single-season career-high in points is just 13. The Penguins don’t play a heavy game. Their style is all about speed and skill. Reaves is a horrible fit for this system.
Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP