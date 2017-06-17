Andre Ward Vs. Sergey Kovalev II: How To Watch Pay-Per-View Fight

You don’t have to wait until Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. to enjoy a big boxing pay-per-view.
Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev will face off in their rematch Saturday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The first fight between the two was a unanimous decision in favor of Ward, although it was viewed as an extremely close one throughout.
Here’s how you can watch Ward vs. Kovalev II.
When: Saturday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET
Order: HBO PPV
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
