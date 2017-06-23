Barrett-Jackson Northeast: Why You Want To Show Up Early To Mohegan Sun

Share this:

Tweet







UNCASVILLE, CONN. — If you plan on going to Barrett-Jackson Northeast, this year or next, when you decide to come could make all the difference.

People often assume that car auctions are for gearheads with the deepest wallets, but that’s simply not true. The fact of the matter is anyone can find a deal at Mohegan Sun, they just need to plan ahead.

NESN Fuel’s Rachel Holt caught up with Beset Ride’s Craig Fitzgerald on Friday to learn what time you should show up to Barrett-Jackson if you want to find the best deal.

Watch the complete interview above.

Thumbnail photo via Barrett-Jackson