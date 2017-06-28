Bill Belichick, Linda Holliday Featured On Cover Of Nantucket Magazine

Bill Belichick can add cover model to his already impressive résumé.
The New England Patriots head coach and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, are on the cover of Nantucket Magazine’s 15th anniversary edition.
And the internet couldn’t get enough of the photos once they were released Tuesday.
While the main focus was on the photos, there also was an accompanying cover story.
There were numerous interesting quotes throughout, but one of the best had to be when he was asked if he could see himself leading troops onto a battlefield.
“I probably wouldn’t have been a general, because I wouldn’t want to be in the Army,” Belichick says, when asked this hypothetical question. “I would have wanted to be in the Navy. I’d want to be an admiral.”
“You’re my admiral,” Holliday laughs.
Does modeling count toward no days off, though?
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP