Bill Belichick, Linda Holliday Featured On Cover Of Nantucket Magazine

Bill Belichick can add cover model to his already impressive résumé.

The New England Patriots head coach and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, are on the cover of Nantucket Magazine’s 15th anniversary edition.

Here it is! 🏈 N Magazine's 15th anniversary cover featuring the one-and-only Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday #Patriots #BillBelichick pic.twitter.com/ohR0nU1BMl — Nantucket Magazine (@NMagazine) June 27, 2017

And the internet couldn’t get enough of the photos once they were released Tuesday.

Bill Belichick gets 'romantic' with girlfriend Linda Holliday in Nantucket Magazine cover 😂 pic.twitter.com/j92hbRvvtX — PinPoint Sports (@SportsPinPoint) June 27, 2017

Photographer: "Bill, smile!" Belichick: "I am." pic.twitter.com/UH31z327y1 — One Take At A Time (@OneTakeAtATime) June 27, 2017

Oh my god, Bill Belichick is the new James Bond. Can't wait to see him star in "SpyGate." pic.twitter.com/oMDBBcNmTE — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) June 27, 2017

Rare glimpse of Bill Belichick in relaxed, non-football mode. pic.twitter.com/5DnObj88vF — Denlesks (@Denlesks) June 27, 2017

“Moving on to Cincinnati™” a new fragrance by Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/xAE9JsT6yM — Rummy (@RumfordJohnny) June 27, 2017

While the main focus was on the photos, there also was an accompanying cover story.

There were numerous interesting quotes throughout, but one of the best had to be when he was asked if he could see himself leading troops onto a battlefield.

“I probably wouldn’t have been a general, because I wouldn’t want to be in the Army,” Belichick says, when asked this hypothetical question. “I would have wanted to be in the Navy. I’d want to be an admiral.”

“You’re my admiral,” Holliday laughs.

Does modeling count toward no days off, though?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images