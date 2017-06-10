Braves Fan Celebrates In-Game Race Early, Falls Flat On His Face At Finish Line

Share this:

You would think most sports fans have seen all the videos of premature celebrations ending badly, but that apparently wasn’t the case for one Atlanta Braves fan.

The Braves held their “Beat The Freeze” contest at SunTrust Park during Friday night’s game against the New York Mets, which gives a fan a head start and a chance to race a speedy man in a turquoise body suit, for whatever reason. But Friday’s opponent, who was given at least a 200-foot lead, got a little cocky toward the end and raised his arms up to hear from the crowd.

The Freeze whizzed past the man at that same moment, and it caught him so off guard that he wound up falling flat on his face.

this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 10, 2017

That’s sure to go down as one of the greatest moments in sports history.