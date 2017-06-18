Bruins Reveal Protected List Ahead Of NHL Expansion Draft; Colin Miller Is Exposed

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will have their pick of the Boston Bruins’ litter.
The Bruins announced Sunday on their website their list of protected players ahead of the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft. Boston opted to keep 11 of their leading figures (plus five of their first- and second-year players, who are exempt from the draft) far from the clutches of the Golden Knights, who can select one Bruin.
Protected players
David Backes
Patrice Bergeron
Zdeno Chara
David Krejci
Torey Krug
Brad Marchand
Kevin Miller
Riley Nash
David Pastrnak
Tuukka Rask
Ryan Spooner
Exposed players
Linus Arnesson
Matt Beleskey
Chris Casto
Tommy Cross
Brian Ferlin
Alex Grant
Jimmy Hayes
Alex Khokhlachev
Anton Khudobin
John-Michael Liles
Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller
Dominic Moore
Joe Morrow
Tyler Randell
Zac Rinaldo
Tim Schaller
Drew Stafford
Malcolm Subban
The 2017 NHL Expansion Draft will take place Wednesday night.
