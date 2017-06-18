Bruins Reveal Protected List Ahead Of NHL Expansion Draft; Colin Miller Is Exposed

Share this:

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will have their pick of the Boston Bruins’ litter.

The Bruins announced Sunday on their website their list of protected players ahead of the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft. Boston opted to keep 11 of their leading figures (plus five of their first- and second-year players, who are exempt from the draft) far from the clutches of the Golden Knights, who can select one Bruin.

Protected players

David Backes

Patrice Bergeron

Zdeno Chara

David Krejci

Torey Krug

Brad Marchand

Kevin Miller

Riley Nash

David Pastrnak

Tuukka Rask

Ryan Spooner

Exposed players

Linus Arnesson

Matt Beleskey

Chris Casto

Tommy Cross

Brian Ferlin

Alex Grant

Jimmy Hayes

Alex Khokhlachev

Anton Khudobin

John-Michael Liles

Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller

Dominic Moore

Joe Morrow

Tyler Randell

Zac Rinaldo

Tim Schaller

Drew Stafford

Malcolm Subban

The 2017 NHL Expansion Draft will take place Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images