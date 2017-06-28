Bryce Harper Teasing Future With Cubs? Nationals Star Has Internet Buzzing

Share this:

Tweet







You know how the internet works. One social media post can send everyone into a frenzy.

That’s exactly what happened Tuesday night when Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper posted a photo to Instagram showing him with Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. The caption featured the hashtag “#Back2BackOneDay,” adding fuel to the rumor that Harper might sign with the Cubs in free agency after next season.

Just two Vegas boys living out our dream with the ones we love! This is what it's all about..What a time to be alive🙌🏻#MLB #702 #Back2BackOneDay A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Of course, in all likelihood, Harper is just screwing around, knowing damn well that even something as simple as an innocent photo with Bryant has the potential to cause a stir. And if that’s the case, good for him, because trying to pinpoint where Harper will be two years from now is rather fruitless, anyway, especially with both the Nationals and Cubs having World Series aspirations this season.

Maybe Harper and Bryant really will team up someday, in which case we can look back on Tuesday’s Instagram post as a bit of foreshadowing. If not, we just wasted a minute of our lives.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images