Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Wants Fans’ Help In Finding Boston’s Best Spots

Share this:

Tweet







Jayson Tatum is looking for things to do around his new city.

The former Duke forward was selected No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft, and the St. Louis native sent out an advertisement tweet Monday afternoon asking his Twitter followers where he should go now that he’s a “Celtics man.”

Lucky for Tatum, C’s fans were more than happy to help him out.

North End if you like Italian food — Danny Ventura (@BostonHeraldHS) June 26, 2017

Come and do the morning show with us here at @Mix1041 @KarsonKennedy – I called you coming to town BEFORE ANYONE. https://t.co/VtqW8tkPAP — Kennedy Elsey (@downtownkennedy) June 27, 2017

Seaport district, Legal Seafood, Newbury and Charles Street — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) June 26, 2017

Walk the #FreedomTrail! — The Freedom Trail (@TheFreedomTrail) June 27, 2017

Td garden bro it's time to get to work on banner 18 lol — Johnny (@JZthetruth) June 26, 2017

Sullivan Tire of course! You’ll need some winter tires come October! — Sullivan Tire (@SullivanTire) June 26, 2017

Go visit @BostonChildrens Hospital. Amazing place and full of amazing kids and staff. They'll do more for you than you do for them. @celtics — Ian MacDonald (@iancmacdonald) June 26, 2017

Do the duck tours !! — Bcivi (@BrandenCiviello) June 26, 2017

AFTER practice in Waltham, get a greasy cheesesteak from Carl's on prospect street. #ChipotleSteak #GoDuke moved to RDU from BOS last August — drake grant (@DBdotGrant) June 26, 2017

The basket at @tdgarden . Often. — Nick Proto (@NickProto) June 26, 2017

Mikes pastry — terry hart (@terryhart81) June 26, 2017

The site of The Great Molasses Disaster of 1919!!! It's in the Boston area! — Courtney Spence (@Ceswuzhere) June 26, 2017

Those are some pretty great (and a few weird) ideas. Anyone going to Boston should head to Fenway Park, the Museum of Fine Arts, Freedom Trail, Boston Common and North End, to name a few.

And don’t forget TD Garden. That one especially is important for the new Celtic.

h/t to The Boston Globe

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images