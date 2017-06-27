Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Wants Fans’ Help In Finding Boston’s Best Spots

Jayson Tatum is looking for things to do around his new city.
The former Duke forward was selected No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft, and the St. Louis native sent out an advertisement tweet Monday afternoon asking his Twitter followers where he should go now that he’s a “Celtics man.”
Lucky for Tatum, C’s fans were more than happy to help him out.
Those are some pretty great (and a few weird) ideas. Anyone going to Boston should head to Fenway Park, the Museum of Fine Arts, Freedom Trail, Boston Common and North End, to name a few.
And don’t forget TD Garden. That one especially is important for the new Celtic.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
