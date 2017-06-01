Channing Tatum Plans To Rob Charlotte Motor Speedway In ‘Logan Lucky’

Share this:

Ben Affleck tried to rob Fenway Park in the hit movie “The Town,” and Channing Tatum is going to try and outdo him in his latest film.

Tatum plays the dim-witted Jimmy Logan in his new movie “Logan Lucky,” and plans a heist with his brother, played by Adam Driver, in order to reverse a family curse.

The two brothers decide to rob Charlotte Motor Speedway with the help of a convict, played by Daniel Craig, and some hilarity ensues.

Check out the trailer below.

Personally, we have no idea how they are going to pull it off, but we hope Tatum has better luck than Affleck did.

