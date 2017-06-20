Chris Sale Looks To Continue Dominance For Red Sox Vs. Royals Tuesday Night

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox send Chris Sale to the mound against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night after a dominant performance on the mound and at the plate in his last start for Boston.

Despite a loss in Sale’s last start against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and ripped a double for his first career hit with the Red Sox.

Sale will look to continue his winning ways and add to his major league leading strikeout total in game 2 vs. the Royals on Tuesday.

For more on Sale’s dominance in 2017, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images