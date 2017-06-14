Conner Martell Explains How Red Bull GRC Lites Cars Compare To Supercars

Share this:

One thing that sets Red Bull Global Rallycross apart from other series is all the cars that race in it look like road cars. As a result, however, the two classes in GRC — Lites and Supercars — are comprised of vehicles that look the same, but are different in a few key ways.

Unlike NASCAR, which uses racers that are almost mechanically identical in both its national series, Red Bull GRC’s two tiers each run different types of cars.

Both classes run modified versions of road cars, though Supercars is comprised of factory-backed teams which build vehicles based on their respective models — all of which are front-engined. In Lites, teams all field identical mid-engine cars that are based on Ford Fiestas.

NESN Fuel’s Pat McAssey caught up with Conner Martell at Red Bull GRC New England to shed more light on the similarities and differences between GRC Lites and Supercars.

