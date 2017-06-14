Conor McGregor Gives Dana White Bold Prediction For Floyd Mayweather Fight

Share this:

After months of trash talk and lingering rumors, the super fight everyone was hoping for is on. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will meet in the ring on Aug. 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a matchup of two titans in combat sports.

And while McGregor will be diving into a new sport, the UFC superstar is confident in his chances in the bout. As UFC president Dana White told TMZ on Wednesday, the “Notorious” believes he’ll put “Money” Mayweather on the mat.

“He’s absolutely, positively, 100 percent confident that he’s going to knock Floyd Mayweather out,” White said.

White wasn’t willing to make a prediction on the outcome of the fight, but he stressed just how unique the McGregor/Mayweather clash is.

“This is one of those situations where you never know what’s going to happen,” White said. “McGregor is the bigger, stronger man and he has knockout power. Floyd is slick and arguably one of the greatest ever. Conor is the pound-for-pound best in MMA and Floyd is the pound-for-pound best in boxing.”

But regardless of which fighter comes out on top, one thing is for sure: Both men will be paid handsomely. McGregor has stated he expects to rake in $100 million from the bout, and while White wouldn’t divulge into the logistics, he believes both sides are happy with the deal that was made.

“If the fight does well, yeah, this guy (McGregor) is going to make some money,” White said. “But everyone who’s involved in this deal is going to be happy with the outcome. Floyd is very opinionated on a lot of things and he’s a smart guy surrounded by smart people. We did a deal that we believe is fair for everybody.”

Can it be Aug. 26 already?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images