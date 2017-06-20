Conor McGregor Takes Trash Talk To New Level With Floyd Mayweather Painting

Share this:

Conor McGregor is one of the best fighters in UFC history, but his trash-talking game is second to none.

McGregor is notorious for his ability to get inside of his opponents’ heads, which often pays dividends in the octagon.

And with the super fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally made official, McGregor already has started the mental warfare with the boxing legend. The Irish fighter has an idea of how the Aug. 26 bout with the 49-0 Mayweather will play out, as can be seen in the mural in his home gym.

I am a filthy Irish animal. pic.twitter.com/n2dETi40b2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 20, 2017

Tunnel vision A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

McGregor certainly has his work cut out for him, as the UFC superstar faces the challenge of competing in a totally different sport against one of the pound-for-pound greatest boxers of all-time.

But if you think “The Notorious” will lack confidence ahead of the daunting task, you’ll need to reevaluate your line of thinking.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images