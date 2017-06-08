Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife Hang With ‘Great Friend’ Charles Barkley At NBA Finals

Share this:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, had a grand old time at the Q on Wednesday night.

The JR Motorsports driver attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland thanks to Goodyear, and he caught an exciting matchup, as the Golden State Warriors took it down to the wire to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113. And the Earnhardts spent the game shmoozing with other athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Shaquille O’Neal and his “really good friend” Charles Barkley.

Awesome to see Sir Charles tonight. Have met him many times. He's always SO nice to us and just a really great friend. pic.twitter.com/1nzuZAEiw0 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 8, 2017

Earnhardt is a Charlotte Hornets fan, so he didn’t have a horse in the race but he said he loved watching “some of the best ever play live.” The 42-year-old posted a Periscope video after the game and discussed how much they enjoyed the game and Cleveland.

Post NBA finals https://t.co/B1Mq7QDdGz — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 8, 2017

Sounds like a pretty good time to us.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images