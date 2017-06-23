Danny Ainge Believes Celtics Were Close To Making Trade At NBA Draft

Share this:

The Boston Celtics didn’t complete a trade Thursday at the NBA draft, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Boston was the subject of trade rumors throughout the day and night, and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge acknowledged Friday that the team was close to making a move.

Danny Ainge tells CSNNE that he thought Celtics were really close on one deal last night. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) June 23, 2017

That said, it doesn’t sound like the Celtics were close to trading for Jimmy Butler, who was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a draft-night blockbuster.

Danny Ainge on @985TheSportsHub on Jimmy Butler trade: "[We] weren't really [close]. I think MN gave up a lot. Good trade for both" #Celtics — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 23, 2017

Or for Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks, for that matter.

Danny Ainge on @985TheSportsHub on Porzingis talks: "I don't believe NY was genuinely going to move him. Quick conversation there." #Celtics — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 23, 2017

And if the Celtics were to make a deal, it probably wouldn’t have included the No. 3 pick, which the Celtics used to select Jayson Tatum from Duke.

Danny Ainge on @985TheSportsHub: "We were never ever close to trading the No. 3 pick. We had conversations, but didn't come close." #Celtics — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 23, 2017

All of this suggests the Celtics might have been on the verge of landing Indiana Pacers star Paul George. But that’s just us trying to connect the dots after another night without Boston making a splash.

Ainge said on @CSNNE #Celtics were really close on one deal last night. We know it wasn't Butler or Porzingis, so..? https://t.co/Pb29X6iIDj — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 23, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images