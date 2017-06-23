Danny Ainge Believes Celtics Were Close To Making Trade At NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics didn’t complete a trade Thursday at the NBA draft, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.
Boston was the subject of trade rumors throughout the day and night, and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge acknowledged Friday that the team was close to making a move.
That said, it doesn’t sound like the Celtics were close to trading for Jimmy Butler, who was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a draft-night blockbuster.
Or for Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks, for that matter.
And if the Celtics were to make a deal, it probably wouldn’t have included the No. 3 pick, which the Celtics used to select Jayson Tatum from Duke.
All of this suggests the Celtics might have been on the verge of landing Indiana Pacers star Paul George. But that’s just us trying to connect the dots after another night without Boston making a splash.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
