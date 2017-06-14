Dave Dombrowski, Red Sox ‘Not Really Looking To Trade’ Premium Prospects

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox could make moves before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, but it sure doesn’t sound like they would be blockbusters.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski joined WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” on Wednesday to discuss the team, including Boston’s plans with its top prospects and how that could impact its trade deadline approach.

“Our farm system has played well for us, but we’re not really looking to trade our premium guys,” Dombrowski said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “It’s not that you’re not going to trade players, but guys like (Rafael) Devers and (Jason) Groome, who are a couple names that come to mind right off the bat, are premium guys. You just can’t keep trading everybody at some point.”

Devers is the Red Sox’s No. 1 ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline, and the third baseman is hitting .301 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs for Double-A Portland this season. Groome, meanwhile, was the Sox’s top pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, and the left-handed pitcher already is ranked No. 2 on MLB Pipeline’s Red Sox list.

Dombrowski has pulled off some pretty big trades since taking over Boston’s front office, including the deal that sent Yoan Moncada to the Chicago White Sox for Chris Sale. But the chances of a similar big deal happening before the July 31 deadline appear slim.

“I think we’re in a spot with the players that we have at the major league level — you might look to supplement those guys, but I don’t think we’re in a spot where we’re gonna go out and make major acquisitions with our big-name top prospects,” he said, per WEEI.com.

But, hey, July 31 still is a long way away.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images