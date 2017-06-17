Ex-Red Sox John Valentin, His Mom Are Injured In Car Crash With Building

Share this:

Boston Red Sox fans can breathe a sigh of relief for John Valentin.

The former Red Sox infielder and his mother were injured Thursday when the car he was driving crashed into a vacant building in Red Bank, N.J., according to The Associated Press. Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell said their injuries aren’t life threatening and the ex-Major League Baseball player might have suffered a medical problem prior to the crash.

Valentin, 50, played for the Red Sox from 1992 to 2001. He joined the New York Mets in 2002 and retired after the season.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images