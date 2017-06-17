Boston Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox John Valentin, His Mom Are Injured In Car Crash With Building

by on Sat, Jun 17, 2017 at 4:15PM
2,210

Boston Red Sox fans can breathe a sigh of relief for John Valentin.

The former Red Sox infielder and his mother were injured Thursday when the car he was driving crashed into a vacant building in Red Bank, N.J., according to The Associated Press. Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell said their injuries aren’t life threatening and the ex-Major League Baseball player might have suffered a medical problem prior to the crash.

Valentin, 50, played for the Red Sox from 1992 to 2001. He joined the New York Mets in 2002 and retired after the season.

