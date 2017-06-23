Fans Share Favorite David Ortiz Moments Before Red Sox Retire No. 34

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will retire former designated hitter David Ortiz’s number at Fenway park on Friday night after a legendary career in Boston with unforgettable moments.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava was at Garcia Brogans in Lowell, Mass., asking Boston Red Sox fans the Budweiser Fan Question of the Week.

This weeks question was: “What is your favorite David Ortiz moment?”

To hear what fans had to say check out the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo from David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images