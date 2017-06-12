Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Fighting Soon? Mounting Evidence Includes Arena News

Share this:

If you read between the lines, you might find just enough to believe a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather superfight announcement is imminent.

Momentum for the proposed boxing match has increased over the last few months, and now it appears Mayweather Promotions has reserved an Aug. 26 date at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Mayweather Promotions will promote a professional boxing event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This event will be televised on Showtime,” an event description reads on the calendar located on the Nevada State Athletic Commission website.

Mayweather certainly has familiarity with the venue, fighting the final 12 bouts of his career in that arena.

And as BloodyElbow.com points out, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Saturday that the fight could happen “sooner than you think” after the sides reportedly eyed mid-September as an original fight date.

Oh, and then there was this Instagram post from McGregor, posted by the UFC champion Sunday.

Something BIG is coming #BP A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

That’s a lot of evidence, but for now, we’ll have to wait for a formal announcement.

