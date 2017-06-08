Half-Naked Man Invades Miller Park Field During Brewers-Giants Game

Share this:

If you were at Miller Park on Thursday afternoon, you saw a lot more than a baseball game.

With one out in the bottom of the second inning of the San Francisco Giants-Milwaukee Brewers game, a man wearing no shoes, underwear or pants invaded the field. Play obviously was stopped for a bit as he ran toward Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, but he ultimately was tacked by security.

SEE IT: Streaker runs onto field in Milwaukee during Brewers-Giants game https://t.co/zGKLZ6UZks pic.twitter.com/RHGQLErJEu — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) June 8, 2017

hdsportsclips: Streaker alert Comcast Sports Network Bay Ar… MLB Baseball: Giants at Brewers https://t.co/EEcc5vHx5Q pic.twitter.com/XgmFvGLYno — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) June 8, 2017

While you can’t see exactly what happened on the live TV broadcast, fans at Miller Park posted multiple videos to Twitter, some of which you can see below. They come with a pretty obvious NSFW warning, though.

You know it's a good @Brewers game when there's a streaker on the field😂💙 pic.twitter.com/fx2Y6ZzPl4 — Katherine (@KatAasen) June 8, 2017

The Giants went on to win 9-5.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images