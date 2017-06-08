Half-Naked Man Invades Miller Park Field During Brewers-Giants Game

If you were at Miller Park on Thursday afternoon, you saw a lot more than a baseball game.
With one out in the bottom of the second inning of the San Francisco Giants-Milwaukee Brewers game, a man wearing no shoes, underwear or pants invaded the field. Play obviously was stopped for a bit as he ran toward Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, but he ultimately was tacked by security.
While you can’t see exactly what happened on the live TV broadcast, fans at Miller Park posted multiple videos to Twitter, some of which you can see below. They come with a pretty obvious NSFW warning, though.
The Giants went on to win 9-5.
Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP