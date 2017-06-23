Here’s How Josh Jackson Saw Celtics Draft Jayson Tatum Instead Of Him

Share this:

BROOKLYN — It might not have been planned, but the seat assigners at Barclays Center played a bit of a cruel joke on Josh Jackson on Thursday night.

The Boston Celtics passed on the Kansas guard at the 2017 NBA Draft, instead taking Duke’s Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick after much reported waffling. As is tradition, Tatum strolled up to the podium to greet NBA commissioner Adam Silver — and walked directly past Jackson on his way.

Jayson Tatum walked right past Josh Jackson on his way to the podium after going No. 3. #cold pic.twitter.com/CtS7HWwTwB — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) June 23, 2017

Tatum even got a handshake from someone at Tatum’s table on his route to shake Silver’s hand. And Jackson, who reportedly didn’t work out for Boston ahead of the draft, got a great view of the whole scene.

Full video of Tatum walking past Josh Jackson and greeting Adam Silver at the podium. pic.twitter.com/aDSRHcoWvC — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) June 23, 2017

Of course, Jackson didn’t have to wait long, as he went one pick later to the Phoenix Suns at No. 4. Still, we’re not sure the former Jayhawk enjoyed being literally passed by his fellow NBA draft prospect.

