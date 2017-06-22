NBA Draft 2017: Celtics Select Jayson Tatum With No. 3 Overall Pick

Share this:

BROOKLYN — Danny Ainge has made his move.

The Boston Celtics ended much speculation Thursday by taking Duke forward Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old swingman averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Blue Devils last season on his way to making the ACC All-Freshman team. He’s touted as one of the most polished offensive players in the draft and also boasts an impressive 7-foot wingspan.

Tatum worked out for the Celtics in Boston last week and reportedly impressed the club with his performance. The C’s aren’t done at Barclays Center, as they also own three picks in the second round.

