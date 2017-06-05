Illinois Man Jumps Through Car Window To Save Driver Having Seizure

Share this:

After his heroics Friday, Randy Tompkins’s good-Samaritan quota might be maxed out.

Tompkins, of Dixon, Ill., jumped out of his truck and jumped into a moving car to save a driver who was having a seizure, according to The Chicago Tribune.

After noticing the car was driving in the wrong lane, the 39-year-old Tompkins jumped through an open window, and put two fingers into the driver’s mouth to prevent him from swallowing his tongue. The heroic act was caught on dashcam footage by the Dixon Police department.

Police reportedly haven’t released the name of the driver, who was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The driver, whoever they are, obviously is extremely lucky that Tompkins was able to identify what was happening. Although police clearly were trailing the car, they likely had no way of knowing the condition of the driver.