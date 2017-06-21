Isaiah Thomas Follows Blake Griffin on Instagram; Is Celtics Star Signalling Something?

Share this:

Is Isaiah Thomas trying to take his relationship with Blake Griffin to another level?

The Boston Celtics guard followed the Los Angeles Clippers forward Tuesday night on Instagram, according to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

Recruiting never stops 👀 pic.twitter.com/EEXXZSfPcb — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 21, 2017

Thomas’ social-media decision comes amid speculation Griffin might terminate his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He’ll be eligible for a five-year contract in excess of $200 million next season but he and the Clippers might not want to make such a commitment.

Griffin is thought to be a potential Celtics target, with the teams having spoken about trading him last February around the NBA trade deadline.

A deal for Griffin never materialized but he has since spoken glowingly about Boston and reportedly is impressed by Celtics fans’ passion for their team.

We don’t know whether Thomas is working behind the scenes to recruit Griffin, knows something about the Clippers star’s future or just wants a glimpse into the life of one of his NBA peers.

But it’s fun to speculate about it at time when dozens of rumors are swirling around the NBA universe.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images