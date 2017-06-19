Blake Griffin, Possible Celtics Target, Puts Boston On NBA ‘Mount Rushmore’

Share this:

Blake Griffin apparently thinks very highly of Boston.

The Los Angeles Clippers star recently appeared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, during which he discussed his “Mount Rushmore” of NBA cities. Griffin, who is a free agent this offseason, included Boston on his list, which admittedly was rather unconvential thanks to his creativity.

Don't freak out, but, on @PardonMyTake, Blake Griffin put Boston on his Mt. Rushmore of NBA cities alongside Toronto, Phoenix and NY — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 19, 2017

“I wanted to stay away from going, like, New York, Miami, Chicago, LA,” Griffin said, per MassLive.com. “Because those are big, fun cities to be in. It’s like I wanted to give a little character to my Mt. Rushmore. It’s like Phoenix is like the Teddy Roosevelt.”

It’s unclear whether the Boston Celtics intend to pursue Griffin in free agency or if the 28-year-old would seriously consider donning green next season, but it’s certainly something to think about as the C’s, who are coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference finals, perhaps look to make an offseason splash.

