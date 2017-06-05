Kyle Larson Didn’t Like ‘Dumb Question’ About Loss To Jimmie Johnson

Share this:

Tweet







If Kyle Larson wasn’t already in a bad mood after narrowly missed out on his second win of the season at Dover International Speedway, a question during the post-race press conference certainly did the trick.

Larson led most of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, only to get edged out in overtime by Jimmie Johnson.

The finish clearly wasn’t the result he was hoping for, but one reporter might have been a bit dramatic when they asked Larson if it was the “biggest disappointment” of his career. And the Chip Ganassi Racing driver was quick to let them know “that was a dumb question.”

When you lead a career-high number of laps and don't take home the win, you're bound to be a little frustrated. #NASCAR @DarylMotte pic.twitter.com/9IjPmGgPgd — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 5, 2017

To Larson’s credit, he did answer the question honestly afterward by saying, “I’m disappointed I didn’t win, but I’m proud of the effort that our team put in. And you know, proud of myself for the effort I put in throughout the race.”

We have to agree with Larson’s initial assessment of this question. Missing out on a win always is disappointing, but if ever there’s a loss you can live with, it’s one that comes at the hands of a seven-time champion.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images