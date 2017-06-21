Markelle Fultz Responds To Celtics Trading No. 1 Pick To 76ers

Share this:

There was a time when it appeared as though Markelle Fultz would be a Boston Celtic, but those days probably are long gone.

The former Washington point guard widely is considered the top prospect in the 2017 NBA Draft, and the Celtics owned the No. 1 pick until Monday when they exchanged it for the No. 3 selection and a future first-rounder.

As a result, it sure looks like Fultz will be trusting the process in Philly, while the latest rumors seem to have the C’s interested in Jayson Tatum. And Fultz had a pretty interesting quote about the situation, via The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Markelle Fultz on Celtics trading the top pick: pic.twitter.com/0ucZB7BTur — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 21, 2017

“Trader Danny” Ainge strikes again.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images