Martellus Bennett Compares Tom Brady’s Success To ‘The Neverending Story’

Martellus Bennett only played one season with the New England Patriots, but the 2016 campaign was one he’ll never forget.

Bennett hauled in a team-leading seven touchdown passes from Tom Brady over the course of the regular season, and helped the Patriots march all the way to a Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

In an appearance on “NFL Total Access,” Bennett, among other topics, touched on his time in New England, as well as his former quarterback. The charismatic tight end lauded Brady’s longevity, and likened TB12’s career to Michael Ende’s fantasy novel, “The Neverending Story.”

“This guy has been awesome for a really, really long time and the story he’s writing in history is never ending,” Bennett said. “He’s going to be great for a long time, he’s a great guy, great person. It’s one of my most favorite books and he’s one of my most favorite quarterbacks.”

And on a more humorous note, Bennett called himself Voldemort to the Falcons’ Harry Potter. You can hear the explanation of his analogy in the video below.

One thing is for sure: if you get Bennett in front of a camera, he’s not going to disappoint.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images