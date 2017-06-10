Martellus Bennett, LeGarrette Blount Return For Patriots’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

Share this:

Tweet







Two familiar faces were back in the Boston area Friday night.

Tight end Martellus Bennett and running back LeGarrette Blount both returned to their former home for the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI ring ceremony.

Arriving for a milestone night. pic.twitter.com/q4eapwFJdz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

LeGarrette Blount is back in town tonight for the Pats' ring ceremony. (via James White's Snap) pic.twitter.com/m92StgVQe4 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 10, 2017

Bennett and Blount both played key roles for the 2016 Patriots.

Bennett played in every game during his one and only season in New England, helping keep the offense afloat after Rob Gronkowski was lost for the season in early December. Blount set career highs in all three rushing categories and set a Patriots franchise record with an NFL-best 18 rushing touchdowns.

Both players signed elsewhere in free agency, with Bennett landing with the Green Bay Packers, and Blount joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images