Mexico Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Semifinal Online

Share this:

Tweet







The national soccer teams of Mexico and Germany both are out to prove they belong.

The teams will meet Thursday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals. Both sides hope to use the know-how they developed in the group stage to their advantage as they look to win this high-profile matchup.

The experimental squad Germany has brought to the Confederations Cup has proved it can compete against top-level opposition and under intense scrutiny.

Mexico fell behind in each of its three group-stage games but managed to secure seven points. However, giving Germany an early lead could prove perilous.

The Mexico-Germany winner will take on Chile on Sunday in the Confederations Cup final. The loser will face Portugal earlier Sunday in the third-place game.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. Germany online.

When: Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images