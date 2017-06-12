MLB Draft Order 2017: Where All 30 Teams Will Pick In First Two Rounds

Share this:

It’s time to put the present on hold and take a peek toward the future.

The 2017 Major League Baseball draft kicks off Monday night in Secaucus, N.J., where a whopping 40 rounds will be spread out over a three-day span. Monday will feature the cream of the crop, though, as 75 selections will be made between the first and second rounds and the two Competitive Balance Rounds, which award picks to small-market teams using a formula based on winning percentage and revenue.

The Minnesota Twins, who finished with MLB’s worst record in 2016, will pick first. marking the fifth time in eight years they’ll select sixth overall or higher. Teams also get compensation picks for losing free agents, meaning the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs all will pick twice in the first round.

The St. Louis Cardinals, meanwhile, forfeited two of their picks to the Houston Astros — Nos. 56 and 75 overall — as punishment for their role in a 2013 hacking scandal.

Here’s the full draft order for Monday night’s picks.

FIRST ROUND

1. Minnesota Twins

2. Cincinnati Reds

3. San Diego Padres

4. Tampa Bay Rays

5. Atlanta Braves

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Arizona Diamondbacks

8. Philadelphia Phillies

9. Milwaukee Brewers

10. Los Angeles Angels

11. Chicago White Sox

12. Pittsburgh Pirates

13. Miami Marlins

14. Kansas City Royals

15. Houston Astros

16. New York Yankees

17. Seattle Mariners

18. Detroit Tigers

19. San Francisco Giants

20. New York Mets

21. Baltimore Orioles

22. Toronto Blue Jays

23. Los Angeles Dodgers

24. Boston Red Sox

25. Washington Nationals

26. Texas Rangers

27. Chicago Cubs

28. Blue Jays (compensation for Edwin Encarnacion)

29. Rangers (compensation for Ian Desmond)

30. Cubs (compensation for Dexter Fowler)

COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND A

31. Rays

32. Reds

33. A’s

34. Brewers

35. Twins

36. Marlins

SECOND ROUND

37. Twins

38. Reds

39. Padres

40. Rays

41. Braves

42. Pirates (compensation for not signing 2016 draft pick Nick Lodolo)

43. A’s

44. Diamondbacks

45. Phillies

46. Brewers

47. Angels

48. Colorado Rockies

49. White Sox

50. Pirates

51. Marlins

52. Royals

53. Astros

54. Yankees

55. Mariners

56. Astros (pick forfeited by Cardinals)

57. Tigers

58. Giants

59. Mets

60. Orioles

61. Blue Jays

62. Dodgers

63. Red Sox

64. Cleveland Indians

65. Nationals

66. Rangers

67. Cubs

COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND B

68. Diamondbacks

69. Padres

70. Rockies

71. Indians

72. Pirates

73. Royals

74. Orioles

75. Astros (pick forfeited by Cardinals)

