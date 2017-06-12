MLB Draft Order 2017: Where All 30 Teams Will Pick In First Two Rounds

It’s time to put the present on hold and take a peek toward the future.
The 2017 Major League Baseball draft kicks off Monday night in Secaucus, N.J., where a whopping 40 rounds will be spread out over a three-day span. Monday will feature the cream of the crop, though, as 75 selections will be made between the first and second rounds and the two Competitive Balance Rounds, which award picks to small-market teams using a formula based on winning percentage and revenue.
The Minnesota Twins, who finished with MLB’s worst record in 2016, will pick first. marking the fifth time in eight years they’ll select sixth overall or higher. Teams also get compensation picks for losing free agents, meaning the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs all will pick twice in the first round.
The St. Louis Cardinals, meanwhile, forfeited two of their picks to the Houston Astros — Nos. 56 and 75 overall — as punishment for their role in a 2013 hacking scandal.
Here’s the full draft order for Monday night’s picks.
FIRST ROUND
1. Minnesota Twins
2. Cincinnati Reds
3. San Diego Padres
4. Tampa Bay Rays
5. Atlanta Braves
6. Oakland Athletics
7. Arizona Diamondbacks
8. Philadelphia Phillies
9. Milwaukee Brewers
10. Los Angeles Angels
11. Chicago White Sox
12. Pittsburgh Pirates
13. Miami Marlins
14. Kansas City Royals
15. Houston Astros
16. New York Yankees
17. Seattle Mariners
18. Detroit Tigers
19. San Francisco Giants
20. New York Mets
21. Baltimore Orioles
22. Toronto Blue Jays
23. Los Angeles Dodgers
24. Boston Red Sox
25. Washington Nationals
26. Texas Rangers
27. Chicago Cubs
28. Blue Jays (compensation for Edwin Encarnacion)
29. Rangers (compensation for Ian Desmond)
30. Cubs (compensation for Dexter Fowler)
COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND A
31. Rays
32. Reds
33. A’s
34. Brewers
35. Twins
36. Marlins
SECOND ROUND
37. Twins
38. Reds
39. Padres
40. Rays
41. Braves
42. Pirates (compensation for not signing 2016 draft pick Nick Lodolo)
43. A’s
44. Diamondbacks
45. Phillies
46. Brewers
47. Angels
48. Colorado Rockies
49. White Sox
50. Pirates
51. Marlins
52. Royals
53. Astros
54. Yankees
55. Mariners
56. Astros (pick forfeited by Cardinals)
57. Tigers
58. Giants
59. Mets
60. Orioles
61. Blue Jays
62. Dodgers
63. Red Sox
64. Cleveland Indians
65. Nationals
66. Rangers
67. Cubs
COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND B
68. Diamondbacks
69. Padres
70. Rockies
71. Indians
72. Pirates
73. Royals
74. Orioles
75. Astros (pick forfeited by Cardinals)
