Most Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Bettors Backing UFC Star

Share this:

Tweet







Although Conor McGregor’s the underdog against Floyd Mayweather, the UFC icon is undoubtedly the fans’ favorite.

Most of the bets Las Vegas sportsbooks have taken for the Aug. 26 McGregor-Mayweather boxing match have been made on the Irish MMA superstar, according to ESPN’s David Purdum. One sportsbook manager claims recreational bettors have placed most of the McGregor bets, which have been small in dollar value.

Of the first 144 bets Caesars Palace took on the fight since it was announced last week, 140 of them backed McGregor to win. The Westgate SuperBook numbers demonstrates the pattern with further clarity: “90 percent of the bets were on McGregor, but 79 percent of the money was on Mayweather,” per ESPN.

The flurry of betting activity has caused some sportsbooks to slash the odds on the Mayweather winning from minus-1,100 to minus-600.

“Everyone and their cousin wants action on this fight,” one sportsbook manager told ESPN via email.

Another sportsbook manager described the action as “square-a-palooza.”

Apparently, everyone and their cousin wants McGregor to win but isn’t willing to stake big money on it happening.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images