NHL Draft 2017 Results: Bruins Select Urho Vaakanainen With No. 18 Pick

The Boston Bruins selected Finnish defenseman Urho Vaakanainen with the No. 18 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft on Friday night.

Vaakanainen is an 18-year-old left-handed shooting blueliner. He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds. He tallied six points (two goals, four assists) in 41 games for JyP HT Jyvaskyla of SM-liiga in Finland. Vaakanainen also played for Finland at the 2017 World Junior Championship, and scored one goal in six games at the tournament.

He was the third-highest ranked European defenseman on Central Scouting’s final 2017 draft rankings.

The Bruins now have selected a defenseman in the first round in each of the last three drafts. Vaakanainen also is Boston’s sixth first-round pick in the last three drafts.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images