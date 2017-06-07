Nissan Donates One-Of-A-Kind GT-R ‘Predzilla’ To Predators Foundation

Share this:

The Nashville Predators currently are locked in a battle with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final, but should the Predators bring the Cup home, they will have a new ride to drive it around town in.

Nissan announced Monday it is donating a one-of-a-kind 2017 Nissan GT-R supercar to the Nashville Predators Foundation.

The GT-R has been nicknamed “Godzilla” due to its ability to compete with more expensive cars from premium companies. So, naturally, this special car was nicknamed “Predzilla.”

Take a look at “Predzilla” in the tweet below.

Huge thanks to @NissanUSA for donating this Nissan GT-R to be auctioned off for the @PredsFoundation! #Preds pic.twitter.com/GKTAqjpr4J — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) June 5, 2017

Now that’s a sweet ride.

The Stanley Cup Final currently is tied 2-2 with Game 5 being played at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Nissan