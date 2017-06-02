Patrik Sandell Excited For Subaru’s First Home Race In Red Bull GRC

Share this:

Tweet







Red Bull Global Rallycross makes its New England debut this weekend with a double-header at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, and one team certainly is happy to be racing in Connecticut.

Based in Vermont, Subaru Rally Team USA is the only team whose shop is located in New England, making Saturday and Sunday its first home race ever. And the importance of that hasn’t been lost on SRTUSA driver Patrik Sandell.

Sandell made a lot of noise in the offseason with his move to Subaru. Now, just three rounds into the Red Bull GRC season, Sandell gets to represent the team in its first home race ever.

Ahead of the busy weekend, Sandell sat down with NESN Fuel’s Courtney Cox to discuss that, as well as his decision to make the move to Subaru and how he got to be friends with NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

Thumbnail photo via Subaru