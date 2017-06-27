Patriots QB Tom Brady Voted No. 1 On NFL Network’s Top 100 Players Poll

Share this:

Tom Brady was the best player in the NFL last season, according to his peers.

The top 10 of NFL Network’s “The Top 100 Players of 2017” poll ranking the best players in the league was revealed Monday night, and the New England Patriots quarterback was voted No. 1. He’s the first player to be No. 1 in this ranking multiple times.

Brady threw for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns and three interceptions despite playing just 12 regular-season games in 2016. He was fantastic in the playoffs, too, including an all-time performance in Super Bowl LI as he led the Patriots to their fifth championship with a comeback from down 28-3 in the third quarter.

Here’s the complete NFL Top 100.

100. Joey Bosa – Los Angeles Chargers, DE

99. Malcolm Butler – New England Patriots, CB

98. Adrian Peterson – New Orleans Saints, RB

97. David DeCastro – Pittsburgh Steelers, OG

96. Damon Harrison – New York Giants, DT

95. Kelechi Osemele – Oakland Raiders, OG

94. Dont’a Hightower – New England Patriots, LB

93. Brandon Graham – Philadelphia Eagles, DE

92. Everson Griffen – Minnesota Vikings, DE

91. Lorenzo Alexander – Buffalo Bills, LB

90. Malcolm Jenkins – Philadelphia Eagles, S

89. Thomas Davis – Carolina Panthers, LB

88. Doug Baldwin – Seattle Seahawks, WR

87. Travis Frederick – Dallas Cowboys, C

86. Jurell Casey – Tennessee Titans, DT

85. Chandler Jones – Arizona Cardinals, LB

84. Mike Daniels – Green Bay Packers, DT

83. Calais Campbell – Jacksonville Jaguars, DE

82. Clay Matthews – Green Bay Packers, LB

81. Alex Smith – Kansas City Chiefs, QB

80. LeGarrette Blount – Philadelphia Eagles, RB

79. Sean Lee – Dallas Cowboys, LB

78. Brian Orakpo – Tennessee Titans, LB

77. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix – Green Bay Packers, S

76. Justin Houston – Kansas City Chiefs, LB

75. Delanie Walker – Tennessee Titans, TE

74. Harrison Smith – Minnesota Vikings, S

73. Philip Rivers – Los Angeles Chargers, QB

72. Taylor Lewan – Tennessee Titans, OT

71. Julian Edelman – New England Patriots, WR

70. Kirk Cousins – Washington Redskins, QB

69. Jay Ajayi – Miami Dolphins, RB

68. Geno Atkins – Cincinnati Bengals, DT

67. Greg Olsen – Carolina Panthers, TE

66. Xavier Rhodes – Minnesota Vikings, CB

65. Jordan Reed – Washington Redskins, TE

64. Casey Hayward – Los Angeles Chargers, CB

63. Chris Harris Jr. – Denver Broncos, CB

62. Cameron Wake – Miami Dolphins, DE

61. T.Y. Hilton – Indianapolis Colts, WR

60. Dez Bryant – Dallas Cowboys, WR

59. Josh Norman – Washington Redskins, CB

58. Zack Martin – Dallas Cowboys, OG

57. Jameis Winston – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB

56. Cliff Avril – Seattle Seahawks, DE

55. Ndamukong Suh – Miami Dolphins, DT

54. Janoris Jenkins – New York Giants, CB

53. Amari Cooper – Oakland Raiders, WR

52. Gerald McCoy – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DT

51. Andrew Luck – Indianapolis Colts, QB

50. Marcus Mariota – Tennessee Titans, QB

49. Jadeveon Clowney – Houston Texans, DE

48. Jordy Nelson – Green Bay Packers, WR

47. Trent Williams – Washington Redskins, OT

46. Michael Bennett – Seattle Seahawks, DE

45. Larry Fitzgerald – Arizona Cardinals, WR

44. Cam Newton – Carolina Panthers, QB

43. Marshal Yanda – Baltimore Ravens, OG

42. Jarvis Landry – Miami Dolphins, WR

41. Devonta Freeman – Atlanta Falcons, RB

40. Vic Beasley – Atlanta Falcons, LB

39. Bobby Wagner – Seattle Seahawks, LB

38. Fletcher Cox – Philadelphia Eagles, DT

37. Aqib Talib – Denver Broncos, CB

36. Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs, WR/PR

35. J.J. Watt – Houston Texans, DE

34. Kam Chancellor – Seattle Seahawks, S

33. DeMarco Murray – Tennessee Titans, RB

32. Marcus Peters – Kansas City Chiefs, CB

31. Matthew Stafford – Detroit Lions, QB

30. Earl Thomas – Seattle Seahawks, S

29. Mike Evans – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR

28. Landon Collins – New York Giants, S

27. LeSean McCoy – Buffalo Bills, RB

26. Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs, TE

25. Joe Thomas – Cleveland Browns, OT

24. Russell Wilson – Seattle Seahawks, QB

23. Rob Gronkowski – New England Patriots, TE

22. Ben Roethlisberger – Pittsburgh Steelers, QB

21. Richard Sherman – Seattle Seahawks, CB

20. Luke Kuechly – Carolina Panthers, LB

19. Patrick Peterson – Arizona Cardinals, CB

18. Tyron Smith – Dallas Cowboys, OT

17. A.J. Green – Cincinnati Bengals, WR

16. Drew Brees – New Orleans Saints, QB

15. Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams, DT

14. Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys, QB

13. Eric Berry – Kansas City Chiefs, S

12. David Johnson – Arizona Cardinals, RB

11. Derek Carr – Oakland Raiders, QB

10. Matt Ryan — Atlanta Falcons, QB

9. Le’Veon Bell — Pittsburgh Steelers, RB

8. Odell Beckham Jr. — New York Giants, WR

7. Ezekiel Elliott — Dallas Cowboys, RB

6. Aaron Rodgers — Green Bay Packers, QB

5. Khalil Mack — Oakland Raiders, LB

4. Antonio Brown — Pittsburgh Steelers, QB

3. Julio Jones — Atlanta Falcons, WR

2. Von Miller — Denver Broncos, LB

1. Tom Brady — New England Patriots, QB

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images