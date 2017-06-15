Red Sox Add Depth To Mighty Bullpen After Brian Johnson Hits 10-Day DL

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox added depth to the team’s already impressive bullpen. Boston called up right-handed reliever Austin Maddox from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Brian Johnson’s spot on the active roster.

Johnson suffered a left shoulder impingement in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night and had to leave the game early after 2.2 innings pitched.

The Red Sox’s bullpen hasn’t allowed an earned run in Boston’s last three games and used Johnson’s roster spot to bolster the bullpen even more with Maddox.

For more on Boston's bullpen, check out the video above from "Red Sox First Pitch," presented by Men's Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images