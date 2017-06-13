Red Sox Select Missouri Pitcher Tanner Houck At No. 24 In 2017 MLB Draft

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have a bevy of hard-throwing pitchers in their organization, but it never hurts to add more.

That’s exactly what the Red Sox did with their first pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, as Boston selected right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck out of Missouri.

Houck currently is in his junior season with the Tigers. The 6-foot-5 pitcher has a 4-7 record and 3.33 ERA in 14 starts this season, including three complete games.

The 20-year-old can bring the heat, as he has clocked in at 98 mph on the radar gun.

Here’s a look at Houck in action.

As you can imagine, Houck has one of the best fastballs in this year’s draft class. His heater generates some sinking action, which allows for lots of swings and misses.

Scouts say Houck’s secondary pitches aren’t as impressive as his fastball, but his tendency to hit the strike zone on a consistent basis has shown him great success.

