Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Online

The Houston Astros will host the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Sunday night for the rubber match of the teams’ weekend series.

The Red Sox took Friday night’s game 2-1, but the Astros rebounded with a 7-1 victory on Saturday night. Houston enters this matchup with the best record in Major League Baseball at 46-23.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Astros online.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

